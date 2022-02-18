Drivers can expect heavy traffic on I-70 for holiday weekend

DENVER — Colorado drivers can expect busier than normal traffic on Interstate 70 over the next few days as people travel for Presidents Day weekend.

As travelers head to and from ski resorts and mountain locations, the Colorado Department of Transportation said to expect to encounter heavy traffic. For Presidents Day weekend last year, CDOT said the largest number of drivers hit the road Friday, with a total of nearly 153,000 vehicles driving on I-70 throughout the whole holiday weekend.

Friday, Feb. 12, 2021:



Westbound - 26,112

Eastbound - 16,694

Total - 42,806

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021:



Westbound - 19,240

Eastbound - 16,558

Total - 35,798

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021:



Westbound - 14,351

Eastbound - 20,163

Total - 34,514

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021:



Westbound - 16,074

Eastbound - 23,087

Total - 39,881

GOI70 , which provides travel forecasts for I-70, anticipates heavy traffic will build quickly Saturday morning beginning at 6 a.m., peak around 8 a.m. and last until noon. GOI70 said delays last year were about 45 minutes but the new westbound Mountain Express Lane is expected to help.

Snow is expected to start falling Monday night into Tuesday, which could impact travel for people heading back from the mountains.

CDOT said weekend travel for recreation is expected to remain high on I-70 through mid-April and increased weekday traffic in late March and early April for spring break.