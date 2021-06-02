Driver who crashed into Fort Logan National Cemetery headstones identified

DENVER — Police have released the identity of the woman arrested after driving into headstones at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

A probable cause statement from the Denver Police Department identified the driver as Paulette Martinez, 44. She exhibited signs of impairment, including slurred and thick-tongued speech, a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage on her breath, staggered balance and bloodshot eyes, according to the document.

Martinez was taken into custody.

Witnesses reported seeing the car driving full-speed through the lawn at Fort Logan National Cemetery, hitting other vehicles, going through a ravine before hitting the gravestones.

No one was injured.

The director at the cemetery confirmed nine headstones were damaged. They’ve been cleaned up and removed. Temporary markers have been put in place until the new headstones can be installed.

