Driver under investigation for DUI after crash in northeast Denver

DENVER — A passenger was seriously injured and a driver is under investigation for driving under the influence after a single-car crash in northeast Denver early Monday.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the Denver Police Department tweeted that its officers were investigating a vehicle crash near E. 56th Avenue and Worchester Street, south of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal.

Police said one man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

During the subsequent investigation, police determined that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll.

The driver is being held for investigation of vehicular assault and DUI, police said.

No other details were available as of Monday morning.