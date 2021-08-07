Driver shortage increases prices for ride-hailing services in Denver

DENVER (AP) — People are returning to their normal routines and activities as pandemic restrictions lift across Colorado and vaccination rates tick up.

That means they're also starting to again rely on ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft. But some of those who use the services have lately been in for a surprise when they find out that prices have shot up.

The Colorado Sun reports demand is outpacing a reduced supply of drivers, triggering dynamic pricing that Uber and Lyft use to try to address the imbalance.

A recent study found that Uber prices were up 40% in April compared to the previous year.