AURORA, Colo. — A person died Monday evening after their car was struck by a speeding driver who ran a red light in Aurora, according to police.

Around 11:25 p.m. Monday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of S. Peoria Street and E. Alameda Avenue.

Once they arrived, police determined the driver of a blue Pontiac Grand Prix was speeding northbound on S. Peoria and ran a red light, police said. At the same time, a driver in a blue Subaru Impreza was headed westbound on E. Alameda and went through a green light. The Pontiac struck the Subaru in the intersection, police said.

The driver — and only person — in the Subaru died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Pontiac both had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. They were transported to a hospital.

The Aurora Police Traffic Section is investigating the crash. None of the people involved in the crash have been identified.

Police said they believe speed is a factor, but are investigating what else might have led up to the crash.

Anybody who saw the crash or has dash camera footage is asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section at 303-739-6000.

This marked the 20th fatal crash in Aurora, according to the police department. Twenty-one people have died in those crashes.