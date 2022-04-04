Driver pleads guilty to murder after killing 68-year-old pedestrian in Northglenn

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty to murder on Monday after killing a pedestrian while he was driving erratically in Northglenn in January 2021.

Isaac Aranda pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday and was then sentenced to 24 years in the Department of Corrections.

The charge stems from Jan. 30, 2021, when Aranda was spotted driving around Northglenn in a reckless manner, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Other drivers reported that he crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic multiple times.

Aranda then struck a vehicle, reversed, struck it again and fled the scene, the district attorney's office said. Shortly afterward, he struck a 68-year-old woman who was walking on the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street. He then fled the scene.

The woman, who died, was identified as Debra Blanchard.

Police later arrested Aranda.

"This tragedy was entirely avoidable," said District Attorney Brian Mason. "The defendant’s egregious behavior caused the death of a 68-year-old woman who was simply walking on a Northglenn sidewalk in the middle of the day. I hope the victim’s family can find some solace in this conclusion and that the defendant has time to consider the pain he’s caused.”