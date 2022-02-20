Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on light rail tracks in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 33-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on RTD light rail tracks in Aurora Sunday morning. No light rail trains were involved.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the 2600 Block of South Abilene Street in Aurora. Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

The man was in a Dodge Ram pickup truck and was found on its side in the middle of the light rail tracks, according to the Aurora Police Department. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the driver was traveling northbound on Abilene Street when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and onto the sidewalk and into the parking lot of an office building at that location.

The truck continued to travel westbound through the parking lot, colliding with two fences and then dropping 6 feet down onto the RTD light rail tracks, according to police.

The crash has caused 15-minute delays on RTD's R and H lines.

The man’s identity is being withheld until he has been positively identified and his next of kin has been notified.