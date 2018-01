AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a New Year’s Day one-vehicle crash that left one person dead.

Police say the driver of a Mercury SUV was killed after crashing into a brick wall in the 16700 block of East Hampden Avenue. The call came in just before 2 a.m.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.