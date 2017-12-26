Driver in fatal Arapahoe County hit-and-run turns himself in

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – A driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Arapahoe County Monday night and then left the scene has turned himself in, deputies said.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 11000 block of East Arapahoe Road, between Joliet and Lima streets, around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a person lying in the road.

Deputies said the victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspected driver, who has not yet been identified, turned himself in just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said it's still looking for people who may have witnessed the crash.