Driver in crash that killed DPD officer's 6-year-old daughter found guilty

DENVER — A man accused of causing a wrong-way crash that killed a Denver Police officer's six-year-old daughter in Elbert County in 2018 was found guilty Friday night.

A jury found Gary Wayne Williams, 70, of Parker, guilty of four felonies in the crash that killed Reagan Purdy, which include child abuse causing death, first-degree assault, vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, according to the 18th Judical District Attorney’s Office.

Williams was headed westbound on I-70 in Elbert County on Nov. 18, 2018 using his Toyota 4Runner to pull a trailer when he lost control. He ended up facing eastbound in the westbound lanes and drove three miles going the wrong way down the interstate, officials said.

Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened around 6 p.m. near the town of Limon when Williams crashed into Jared Purdy, 33 at the time, who was driving with Reagan in the rear seat of a Toyota Tundra.

Reagan was killed in the crash. Jared, a Denver Police officer, and Williams were both taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Sentencing for Williams is set for June 8. The sentencing range for child abuse causing death, a Class 2 felony, is 8-24 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Sentencing enhancers in the case push the range to 16-48 years.

