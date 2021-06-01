Watch
Driver hits headstones at Fort Logan National Cemetery

Lora Thomas
Posted at 6:44 PM, May 31, 2021
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating after a woman drove her car into multiple headstones at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

According to police, the woman side-swiped two vehicles parked in the cemetery parking lot before continuing on to crash into the headstones.

The department did not have information on how many headstones were damaged.

No one was injured.

The driver was arrested, and she's being held on investigation of driving under the influence. Police did not release her identity.

The investigation remains ongoing.

