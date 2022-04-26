Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver faces murder charge after allegedly running over pedestrian during fight in Denver

denver police tape.jpg
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
denver police tape.jpg
Posted at 2:10 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 16:10:26-04

DENVER — Denver police arrested a driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian during an altercation, killing him, and fled from the scene on Sunday.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Denver Police Department responded to S. Federal Boulevard and W. Arkansas Avenue after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash and an injured person.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man on the ground with injuries. He died at the scene, police said.

Police determined that the driver had fled from the scene.

Based on their initial investigation, police said the suspect, who has been identified as Francisco Alonzo, 24, struck the victim with his car during an altercation.

Police took Alonzo into custody on Monday for investigation of first-degree murder, murder after deliberation and leaving the scene of an crash causing death. He had injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine any formal charges against Alonzo.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NFLDraftSpecialonDenver7480x360.png

Broncos

Watch the Denver7 NFL Draft Special Wednesday, with draft coverage through the weekend