Driver crashes into Idaho Springs home, takes off

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a driver believed to have crashed into an Idaho Springs home before taking off.

Around 12:09 a.m. on Jan. 15, officers with the Idaho Springs Police Department were called out to the 1500 block of Colorado Boulevard for a report of a vehicle that hit a home then fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they determined the suspect left the roadway, struck a flower container then drove into the side of the house. Police say the suspect then backed out of the home, hitting a parked car, and took off.

The home consists of three separate apartments. People were home at the time of the crash, according to police, but no one was injured.

Around 10:37 a.m., deputies with the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Department were called out for a report of a stolen vehicle near Empire, Colorado.

Deputies contacted the owner, identified as 60-year-old Daniel Martinez. Authorities say Martinez wanted to report his 2020 Silver Dodge 2500 truck as stolen.

After further questioning, Martinez confessed to having been the driver of the truck that drove into the Idaho Springs home, according to authorities. He also admitted that his truck had not been stolen.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Martinez, according to Idaho Springs police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clear Creek County Dispatch Center at 303-679-2393.