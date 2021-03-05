Driver crashes into CSP vehicle near Watkins while trooper was investigating crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A driver crashed into a Colorado State Patrol vehicle while the trooper was stopped and investigating a crash Friday morning near Watkins, CSP said.

Around 3 a.m., a trooper was investigating a single-vehicle crash at Interstate 70 and Manila Road when her vehicle was struck by another car, said Master Trooper Gary Cutler with CSP.

The trooper was inside her vehicle at the time. She had minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The driver of the car that crashed into her was brought to a hospital. The person was conscious and breathing, Cutler said. He said the crash appeared to be weather-related, but the exact cause and other factors remain under investigation.

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed around 3:15 a.m. and reopened at 6:10 a.m.

No other information was available.