Driver airlifted to hospital after oil tanker explodes in New Raymer

NEW RAYMER, Colo. – One person was taken to the hospital after an explosion and fire at a gas station in rural Weld County early Sunday.

According to the Prairie Post, a truck full of crude oil was taken inside the Walker Texaco Station on Highway 14 to thaw a frozen valve before the explosion took place.

The truck’s driver was airlifted to the hospital with burn injuries, the Prairie Post reported. There were no initial reports of additional injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion.