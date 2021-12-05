Dr. Sharon Bailey remembered as DPS leader who made a deep impact in Colorado education

Dr. Sharon Bailey, Ombudsperson for Denver Public Schools, was remembered Saturday for her wide reach as a leader in education making a deep impact across communities in Colorado.

She passed away Friday night at home.

A Denver native and East High School graduate, Dr. Bailey attended Princeton and went on to receive a master’s degree and Ph.D. in public administration from the University of Colorado.

She served on the Denver Public School board from 1988 until 1995 and held multiple leadership roles in higher education and government.

‘Dr. Bailey dedicated her life to ensuring African-American students, educators, and families were equipped with the tools they deserved for quality learning that reflected the voices and stories of the African American community’, The DPS Board of Education shared in an online post.

‘Dr. Bailey touched the lives and inspired the work of so many in our community, and her contributions will be felt for generations to come.’

Dr. Bailey was the author of a report titled: ‘An examination of student and educator experiences in Denver Public Schools through the voices of African-American teachers and administrators. That report helped establish the Denver Public Schools African American Equity Task Force.

Dr. Bailey was inducted into the Colorado Association of School Board’s Hall of Fame and received numerous leadership awards including recognition by the Council of Great City Schools for contributions to urban education.

Dr. Bailey is survived by her husband, John, three sons, and five grandchildren.

