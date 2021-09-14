DPS says independent investigation into allegations against Tay Anderson will be released this week

DENVER – The independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson is complete and the results will be released to the public on Wednesday, the district said Monday afternoon.

The Investigative Law Group put together a 96-page report based off its investigation and delivered it to the DPS board’s attorneys on Monday, according to district spokesperson Will Jones.

The board members will also get the report Monday and Anderson will receive it on Tuesday after the board’s counsel has redacted portions that identify students who were interviewed as part of the investigation, Jones said.

The redacted report will be released publicly on Wednesday, which is when the board will comment on its results.

“The allegations made against Director Anderson were serious and warranted a thorough, independent review to ensure the safety of the DPS community and a fair process for Director Anderson,” Jones said in a release.

Anderson announced he was returning to his board duties mid-July after stepping back from his role as director in June following anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct levied against him this past spring.

In March, the group Black Lives Matter 5280 said a woman claimed in February that Anderson sexually assaulted her, which Anderson denied.

In May, a woman testified before a legislative committee about a sexual predator within the school system who has targeted students, though the school board said at the time no one had reported such allegations to police.

In July, Anderson reiterated that the allegations were false and said the DPS community “has been fractured by these false allegations.” The board said at the time it was up to ILG to fully investigate the allegations and that it would not be pressuring the group to shut down the investigation early.

As of July, the board had spent more than $50,000 on the investigation and planned to spend more, it said.

