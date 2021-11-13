DPD officer seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

DENVER — An officer with the Denver Police Department was seriously injured following a hit-and-crash early Saturday morning.

It happened on the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near the West Colfax Avenue exit.

Police said on Twitter that the officer was outside of their vehicle investigating an earlier crash when the officer was struck.

The officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and was listed as stable a short time later, the department said on Twitter, but the officer's condition was not clear

The other driver took off after the crash but was later taken into custody, police said. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

No other details were released.

