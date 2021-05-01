Dozens of families plant trees in honor of loved ones lost to gun violence

DENVER -- Dozens of families got together Saturday morning to plant more than 200 trees honoring victims of gun violence.

The trees were planted at Park Hill Golf Course in Denver.

Among those planting a tree were T'Chaka King and his family. They lost 17-year-old Davarie Armstrong in July 2020.

"I wake up everyday thinking about the situation and this right here is a start for me mending my own roots," said King.

King said he was mending his own roots after the death of his stepson, Davarie, by planting some.

"It's hard to talk about him sometimes because I can't believe that he's gone," he said.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed during an altercation at a house party, according to Denver Police. His parents said he was trying to deescalate the situation when he was shot.

On Saturday, Davarie's mother spread some of Davarie's ashes into the hole where his tree was planted. His stepfather told Denver7 this would now be a new spot where the family could feel close to Davarie.

“This is another place we can come and have fun together and remember him," he said.

State Senator Rhonda Fields was another one of the many planting a tree during the event.

Senator Fields' son, Javad, was murdered in 2005.

"This is a great opportunity for us to elevate the names of people that have been harmed by gun violence," she said.

Senator Fields said the moment she planted her sons tree reminded her of her grief, but also brought about another feeling.

"It was healing," she said.

Just like King, she said she now has another place where she can visit and talk to Javad.