Downed plane located in southwestern Jefferson County; crews hiking in to check wreckage

DENVER – An airplane that went down in the mountains about 7 miles west of Deckers Saturday evening was located Sunday morning, and crews were hiking in to check on the pilot's condition, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mike Taplin, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the Park County Sheriff’s Office handed the search over to Jefferson County around 8:15 p.m. after a beacon alert was sent out by the airplane.

“This was likely not a mistake,” Taplin said, adding that beacon alerts usually mean a plane has gone down or crashed in some fashion.

Civil Air Patrol, the sheriff’s office, and other law enforcement agencies were on the ground and in the air Sunday morning searching for the wreckage in rough terrain near the Wigwam Creek Trail northwest of Cheesman Lake and west of Sugarloaf Peak.

Denver7 A Civil Air Patrol plane searches for a crashed plane west of Deckers in Jefferson County on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Video from Denver7’s helicopter showed Civil Air Patrol flying in the area and search crews on the ground in heavily-wooded and steep terrain.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday the plane had been located.

“We are working on getting troops on the ground to check on the pilot and the wreck site,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

The downed plane has been located. We are working on getting troops on the ground to check on the pilot and the wreck site. https://t.co/047f8JzRqn pic.twitter.com/f2pyHqAOum — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 4, 2021

It was not immediately clear where the flight originated from or where it was headed Sunday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said just before 1 p.m. that the investigation was being turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

Denver7 has a crew in Jefferson County working on this story. This is a developing news story and will be updated.

