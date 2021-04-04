Watch
Douglas County sheriff's deputies fatally shoot man near Happy Canyon

An armed man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon during an incident with Douglas County sheriff’s deputies near I-25 and Happy Canyon.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 12:35:06-04

DENVER – An armed man was shot and killed Saturday evening during an incident with Douglas County sheriff’s deputies near I-25 and Happy Canyon.

The sheriff’s office responded to reports of an armed man in that area north of Castle Rock around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office did not say what happened after deputies arrived, only that there was “an officer involved shooting” and the man was dead at the scene.

The main entrance to the Happy Canyon neighborhood was closed Saturday night while the shooting was investigated.

The sheriff's office said Sunday morning that the man was identified by the coroner's office as 23-year-old Samuel Yeager.

The DCSO said the investigation was ongoing and that more information would be released on Monday.

