Douglas County sheriff's deputies fatally shoot man near Happy Canyon

DENVER – An armed man was shot and killed Saturday evening during an incident with Douglas County sheriff’s deputies near I-25 and Happy Canyon.

The sheriff’s office responded to reports of an armed man in that area north of Castle Rock around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

6:15 DCSO responded to Happy Canyon/I25 ref man with gun, situation is now an Officer Involved Shooting. One suspect deceased at scene. No deputies injured. No danger to community. Critical Incident Response Team on scene. Active Investigation pic.twitter.com/SXdzVp05Fl — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) April 4, 2021

The sheriff’s office did not say what happened after deputies arrived, only that there was “an officer involved shooting” and the man was dead at the scene.

The main entrance to the Happy Canyon neighborhood was closed Saturday night while the shooting was investigated.

The sheriff's office said Sunday morning that the man was identified by the coroner's office as 23-year-old Samuel Yeager.

Update to #HappyCanyonOIS: The Douglas County Coroner’s Office has legally identified the decedent as Samuel YEAGER, a 23-year-old male. The investigation is on going at this time and more information will be released tomorrow in an official press release. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) April 4, 2021

The DCSO said the investigation was ongoing and that more information would be released on Monday.

