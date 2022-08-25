Douglas County school board unanimously votes to place $60M mill levy override, $450M bond measure on ballot

The Douglas County School District Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to place a $60 million mill levy override and $450 million bond measure on the November ballot.

Money from the mill levy override would go towards pay increases for teachers and staff. If passed, teachers, on average, would see a 9% increase, according to the district. Classified staff members, which includes educational assistants, custodians and bus drivers, would also see a 9% pay increase, while school principals, administrators and other staff would see a 6% increase.

In a press release, DCSD said the average teacher salary is roughly $18,000 less than that offered by Cherry Creek School District.

“Do not doubt the dedication of this board,” board president Mike Peterson said in the release. “As the largest employer in Douglas County, if voters approve the MLO in November, our community will provide a raise to the largest employee base in the entire county and it is absolutely the right thing to do - to take care of the teachers who are partnering with our parents to take care of our students.”

Meanwhile, funds from the bond measure would go towards the construction of three new elementary schools and additions to two existing middle schools. Remaining funds would go towards updates and repairs, including safety and security upgrades, to campuses across the district.

“We need to build new neighborhood schools in our communities that are experiencing tremendous growth, and we need to be able to offer a competitive salary to our teachers and staff,” superintendent Erin Kane said in the press release. “This is an issue we can all agree on - we must do what’s best for our 64,000 students.”

If both items are approved by voters this fall, Douglas County homeowners would see a $1 charge per week per $100,000 of home value, according to the school district.

