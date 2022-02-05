Douglas County School Board holds rare Friday night meeting, discusses future of superintendent

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Douglas County School Board is meeting Friday night to discuss the future of superintendent Corey Wise.

The rare Friday night meeting comes after the conservative majority reportedly held a closed-door meeting with the superintendent, requesting he resign or risk being fired.

Parents and teachers held a rally this week in support of Wise.

“Corey is a phenomenal leader,” said Stephanie Brink who has three kids in Douglas County schools.

Former school board candidate Juli Watkins believes the board is moving in the wrong direction, causing a lot of anxiety among teachers.

“They were all put on a pay-for-performance pay scale," Watkins said of the teachers during what she calls failed board leadership of four or five years ago. “I know the morale was extremely low."

The meeting is expected to last about three hours and got underway shortly after 5 p.m. after a back-and-forth about whether the meeting notice was posted in time on Thursday to comply with open meetings laws.

You can watch the meeting by clicking here. Denver7 will have more on the meetings outcome on Friday night.