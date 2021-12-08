Douglas County school board discussing resolution to drop universal mask requirement

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Douglas County School District Board of Education is continuing to debate adopting a resolution to allow parents to choose whether their kids wear masks and prohibits the district from putting a vaccine mandate in place.

The resolution would require the district to mandate masks in some situations “to support individuals with unique conditions and circumstances” that “impacts the fewest number of other individuals as possible.”

The resolution also states "that in furtherance of the board’s respect for and support of personal autonomy and choice" that there will be no district policy requiring a universal vaccine mandate for staff or students.

If the board does vote to pass the resolution, it would take effect immediately after the board voted down an amendment to wait until January for it to go into effect.

For more than three hours, parents and students provided public comment during the special meeting Tuesday evening. As of 11:15 p.m., the board member discussion was ongoing and a vote had not occurred, though it is expected the board will likely vote in favor of the resolution .

Some students expressed concern in lifting the mask mandate, saying it impacts kids staying in school and could hurt immunocompromised students. Other students said wearing the masks has affected their learning and has negatively impacted athletes.

Many parents asked the board to move forward with the new resolution, saying it should be up to parents to decide what is best for their children. Some parents were concerned it was too soon to lift the mask mandate and that the resolution will negatively impact the education for students who need to wear masks.

The debate comes under the newly elected board who ran on the promise of moving to parent choice in masking.

It also comes on the heels of a federal lawsuit filed against the Douglas County Board of Health over their public health order , which allowed parents to opt their children out of the district’s mask requirements without a doctor’s note. The lawsuit was filed by the Douglas County School District and nine students arguing that the district could potentially violate federal civil rights law under the public health order.

After issuing a temporary restraining order barring enforcement of the public health order, the board of health modified the order to exempt the district and a federal judge then dismissed the lawsuit .

The board did vote to revise the board policy JLCC Communicable Diseases and Long-Term Illnesses , which removed requirements to follow Tri-County Health Department guidelines. Instead, the policy says the Douglas County School District will exercise control over district operations in regards to communicable diseases directed by the school board through the superintendent in consultation with the Douglas County Health Board. The revision initially removed the language that the district would follow guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment from the policy, but the board chose to amend the revision to consult with CDPHE and other agencies as appropriate.

This story is developing and will be updated.

