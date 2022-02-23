Douglas County school board aims to hire a new superintendent within a month

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — If all goes to the school board’s plan, Douglas County School District could have a new superintendent by the end of next month.

The district’s Board of Education approved a timeline Tuesday that will have them select one or more finalists for the position next week and then potentially offer a candidate the job on March 22.

Last week, board president Mike Peterson said he wanted to move quickly to fill the job and bring stability back to the district, which serves more than 63,000 students and has been in turmoil since the board fired former Superintendent Corey Wise in a heated meeting on Feb. 4.

“I was comfortable with this (timeline) because it still gave plenty of time for feedback from students, staff, community, everyone,” said Christy Williams, the board’s vice president, who voted in favor of the timeline.

