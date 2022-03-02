Douglas County road extension project aims to alleviate traffic

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Starting on March 1 and lasting until May 29, Moore Road between Waterton Road and Denver RV will be closed as part of a larger construction project. When completed, it will connect Airport Road to Waterton Road, providing an east to west corridor and an alternative to Titan Road.

Sterling Ranch is located 20 miles south of Denver, and the people living in the community are excited about the new connection being built.

“That's one of the reasons we moved out here was to not have the traffic," said Lee Growthe, who has lived in Sterling Ranch for three years. "If there was another road available, if that would alleviate some of that, it would be a wonderful thing.”

Douglas County The map shows both phases of the Waterton Road Extension.

Right now, those living in Sterling Ranch said essentially, the only way they can access Highway 85 is via Titan Road. The new Waterton Road Extension would give them a new route to the highway.

“Anything that makes it handier, faster, easier, better? I want to use it, that's what everybody else would do," said Growthe. "Next ten years, this is going to be a metropolis out here."

Phase two is expected to cost $16,130,082, and will be funded by the Sterling Ranch Community Authority Board and the Sterling Ranch Development Company. Douglas County will be responsible for managing the construction of the project.

The second phase is expected to be finished by the fall of 2022.