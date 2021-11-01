Douglas County authorities searching for missing, endangered 19-year-old woman

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An endangered 19-year-old woman has been missing from the Highlands Ranch area since Sunday and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding her.

Kayelynn, only identified by her first name, was last seen around the area of Colorado Boulevard and Siskin Avenue in Highlands Ranch, just south of the South Suburban Golf Course. At the time, she was wearing a black and gray jacket, black and white Adidas shoes and possibly a black dress, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said she has health issues and other complications, so she requires parental supervision.

If you see her, call the sheriff's office at 303-660-7500.