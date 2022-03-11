Douglas Co. school board to vote whether to appeal preliminary injunction during special meeting Friday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County School District Board of Education has called a special meeting Friday to vote whether to appeal a preliminary injunction against the four majority board members.

A Douglas County District Court judge granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday against the four majority board members that requires them to follow the Colorado Open Meetings Law.

Judge Jeffrey K. Holmes granted the preliminary injunction against Board of Education President Mike Peterson, Vice President Christy Williams, Becky Myers and Kaylee Winegar – the “Kids First” board majority – which orders them not to talk about public business or take any formal actions by three or more board members either as a group or through a series of meetings – except in public meetings that are open to the public.

The lawsuit against the board members was filed by Robert Marshall, a Douglas County resident, after the board majority discussed firing then-Superintendent Corey Wise several days before they formally fired him in a 4-3 vote at a meeting on Feb. 4 and without hearing public comment.

Attorneys for the board majority had argued that since no more than two board members met at a time and talked about firing Wise, they were in compliance with Colorado’s open meetings law.

Friday's special meeting agenda features only one action item, which includes two resolutions. The first resolution, if approved, would appoint Peterson as the sole delegate and point of contact during the litigation process. The second resolution, if approved, would direct attorneys to pursue an appeal.

The special meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.