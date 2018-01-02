DougCo shooting investigation and more: 5 Things to Know for Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

1. Douglas County shooting investigation continues

Douglas County investigators are piecing together the events the led to an ambush-style shooting of five officers inside an apartment complex early New Year’s Eve. Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed in the shooting and four others were injured. More details on the suspect, shot and killed in the attack, are emerging.

2. Missing Broomfield teen

More information concerning the disappearance of 19-year-old Natalie Bollinger out of Broomfield may be released in the coming days. Police are working with Adams County authorities after a body was found Friday. However, no official link to the missing teen has been made.

3. Pres. Trump returns to work

The president returns to Washington to face a hefty legislative to-do list, critical midterm elections and thorny issues abroad.

4. Milder weather returns

Milder weather returns for Tuesday through the end of the week, with sunshine and highs back in the 40s.

5. 'Give a Pint, Get a Pint' promotion returns

All through the month of January, Bonfils is giving a free pint of beer to anyone who donates blood. Log on to bonfils.org for more.