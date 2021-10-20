DougCo Schools sues Douglas County Health Department over mask, quarantine order

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County School District filed a lawsuit against the newly-formed Douglas County Health Department over the health board’s recently-approved public health order to relax the district’s mask mandate and quarantine policies.

The district said it filed the suit in US District Court in Denver Wednesday on behalf of the families of students with high-risk health conditions. It’s asking the court to uphold the district’s mask mandate and quarantine policies that were in place before the Oct. 8 public health order was passed.

That order allowed parents to opt their kids out of mask requirements “due to the negative impact [of masks] on that individual’s physical and/or mental health.” It also did away with most quarantines for students, prohibiting the quarantining of asymptomatic students and staff “because of exposure to a known COVID-19 positive case unless the exposure is associated with a known Outbreak.”

The lawsuit contends that the right to equal access to a quality public education for vulnerable students is threatened under the public health order and overlooks well-established research.

“The Order ignores well-settled science and guidance regarding COVID-19 mitigation and puts the health and learning of vulnerable students – those with chronic conditions, respiratory issues, and other serious health challenges – in jeopardy,” the district wrote in a press release.

The lawsuit also claims the public health order discriminates against medically at-risk children with disabilities and violates the Americans with Disabilities Act

The district said the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state and in Douglas County is particularly troubling for students and school districts. It cites data showing the delta variant infects children at much higher rate than with the previous virus.

This is the first lawsuit against the newly-formed agency, which was created after Douglas County commissioners decided to end their 55-year partnership with the Tri-County Health Department – partly due to a mask requirement order issued by the Tri-County h at the end of August for students ages 2+.

The Douglas County Health Department has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

