Double amputee spending Christmas in hospital overwhelmed with support from Denver7 viewers

DENVER — Messages of hope and love came pouring in Christmas Eve into Christmas morning for Mike Bechaver after his story aired on Denver7.

"Hang in there, it does get better," said Bechaver, reading one of the comments left on the Denver7 Facebook page.

It’s not the gift Bechaver was asking for this holiday, but it may be the one he needed.

"It was a great feeling, a really great feeling. It was like I got my Christmas present," explains Bechaver with a smile.

Bechaver shared his story on Christmas Eve from a hospital bed, upset he was spending the holiday in the hospital. Days earlier, Becahver had yet another surgery to remove even more of one of his legs.

"The family is at home and the kids are all happy for Christmas. I’m laying here," said Becahver on Christmas Eve.

His wife, Alison Ensey-Becahver, reached out to Denver7, hoping her husband could get some holiday cheer sent his way.

"Yesterday (Christmas Eve), was my birthday and that was the best gift I could’ve gotten was to have people show Mike how much the world cares," said Ensey-Bechaver.

More than 100 comments from around the country came in within 24 hours. Becahver spent most of his Christmas soaking in every word.

"I'm like holy cow, all these people spent a few minutes of their day or night to give me wishes and cheer me on," said Bechaver.

Giving him a new attitude, a new lease on life, and a Christmas he will never forget.

"Things will work out for the better you just got to stay positive. I’m finding that out," said Bechaver.