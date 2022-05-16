Double amputee Denver Colfax Marathon runner breaks barriers

DENVER — Every marathon runner has their own reason behind taking on the challenge.

One runner made his way through the Denver metro area Sunday morning, participating in the Denver Colfax Marathon and breaking barriers for those living with disabilities.

Major Sgt. Cedric King is a double leg amputee and retired military veteran. He lost both of his legs when he stepped on an explosive device in Afghanistan about 10 years ago.

Despite what he’s been through, he’s become an endurance athlete, motivational speaker and author. He's also involved with Achilles International, a nonprofit that breaks down barriers to start the line for people with disabilities.

He said his faith, friends and family have helped him push through.

“I lost both my legs in Afghanistan. Life at that moment was tough. It's made me so much stronger. It's allowed me to see the other parts of life as a little bit easier than it would be had I not gone through this experience," King said.

King said he ran in the Boston Marathon less than two years after losing his legs.

Since then, he’s completed 13 full marathons and six half marathons.

