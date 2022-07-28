Watch Now
Dogs rescued from Aurora apartment fire

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in an Aurora apartment complex where two dogs had to be rescued.
AURORA, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in an Aurora apartment complex where two dogs had to be rescued.

The fire at the two-story multifamily structure was reported around 6:45 a.m. near Oakland Street and 1st Avenue, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. There were no reported injuries, however, firefighters did rescue two dogs from inside, according to Lt. Ben Pfeiffer with AFR.

Both dogs are expected to survive.

