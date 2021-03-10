Police say 3 dogs attacked multiple people in Commerce City Wednesday morning

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Three dogs attacked several people Wednesday morning in Commerce City, sending at least one person to the hospital.

Around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Commerce City Police Department responded to a report of multiple dogs attacking people around the 6500 block of Kearney Street, police said.

When police arrived, they found several adults with dog bites.

Police said Wednesday afternoon four people were victims in the attacks and that all were transported to local hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they identified three dogs — all mixed breeds — that had bitten people. Animal control impounded the dogs.

No animals were injured. Police said there is no further threat to the community.

Commerce City police said Wednesday afternoon that charges against the owner of the dog were pending and that the investigation was ongoing.

