Dog shot by Greeley police after attacking child

GREELEY, Colo. — A dog that attacked a 10-year-old was shot in the leg after it "aggressively charged" at a Greeley police officer last weekend, the police department said.

On Friday, animal control officers with the Greeley Police Department began investigating a report that a dog bit a 10-year-old boy, who had "significant injuries" from the attack, police said. He required stitches.

The animal control officers located the dog, a tan and white pitbull, outside a home. When officers began to approach the home, a person inside let the dog into the house. The person refused to answer the door when officers knocked, police said.

The following day, animal control officers returned to the home to try to contact the dog's owner.

They were able to talk with Margaret Trujillo, 46. Officers told her that due to the young boy's injuries, police would need to impound the dog. They asked Trujillo to secure the dog so they could safely transport it to a shelter.

The officers stepped away from the residence while the woman went back inside. At some point, the dog got loose, went outside and "aggressively charged" at one of the officers, who drew his firearm, police said. The officer fired twice at the dog — hitting it once in the leg — and it ran away, police said.

The dog was caught and brought to an emergency veterinarian. Police said it will survive.

Officers gave Trujillo a citation for possession of a dangerous animal and animal at-large.