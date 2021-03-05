Dog dies after being dragged down the road, police searching for truck involved

DENVER — Police are looking to identify a pickup truck seen dragging a dog down the road that later died from its injuries.

According to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers witnesses saw the truck driving southbound on South Platte River Drive at West Mississippi Avenue with a dog attached to it being dragged by a leash around 3 p.m. March 1.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Witnesses got the truck to stop and they observed two men inside. When they saw the dog and people taking pictures, the men took off in the truck and left the dog behind. The dog was taken to a nearby animal hospital where it was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

