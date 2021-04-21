Dog allegedly thrown from sedan on I-76, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who threw a small dog out of a sedan while driving on I-76 Tuesday.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. on eastbound I-76 just before Sheridan Boulevard and the vehicle was a black Lexus sedan. Witnesses told police it appeared the dog was deliberately thrown from the moving sedan.

The miniature poodle is in critical condition. The dog was taken to Foothills Animal Shelter for care. Anyone interested can donate to Foothills to help with the expensive treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information about a potential owner is asked to call (303) 271-5070 or email animal-control@jeffco.us.