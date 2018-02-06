Does Denver really want Amazon's HQ2?

Shannon Ogden
4:38 PM, Feb 6, 2018
amazon hq2 | denver | selecting headquarters

DENVER — Fifty-thousand new jobs averaging $100,000.  Five billion dollars spent on construction and infrastructure. This is why the entire country is clambering to be the home to Amazon's soon-to-be-built second headquarters which it calls HQ2.
 
Denver is among the 20 places Amazon has named as finalists. With promises and potential headaches on this scale, Denver7 is taking a 360 look at Amazon HQ2.
 
The upsides are clear:  lots of new jobs and lots of new money for employees and the local economy.
 
The downsides are equally as clear:  lots of new people and growth thrust into a Denver Metro already struggling to keep up with current growth.  
 
Amazon will announce it's decision on the new headquarters sometime this year.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top