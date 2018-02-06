Does Denver really want Amazon's HQ2?

DENVER — Fifty-thousand new jobs averaging $100,000. Five billion dollars spent on construction and infrastructure. This is why the entire country is clambering to be the home to Amazon's soon-to-be-built second headquarters which it calls HQ2.



Denver is among the 20 places Amazon has named as finalists. With promises and potential headaches on this scale, Denver7 is taking a 360 look at Amazon HQ2.



The upsides are clear: lots of new jobs and lots of new money for employees and the local economy.



The downsides are equally as clear: lots of new people and growth thrust into a Denver Metro already struggling to keep up with current growth.



Amazon will announce it's decision on the new headquarters sometime this year.