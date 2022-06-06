Documents shed more light on 8-year-old Denver boy’s death; great-aunt arrested

DENVER — Police said the 8-year-old boy found dead in Denver Friday morning was already in rigor mortis by the time paramedics arrived on scene, according to a probable cause statement.

The court document released Monday is heavily redacted but is shedding some light on the events that took place in the 1900 block of North Ulster Street in Denver.

The boy’s great-aunt, 61-year-old Susan Baffour, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of a person 12 or younger, police announced Saturday.

The probable cause statement says Baffour called 911 at 8:22 a.m. Friday.

When officers and paramedics arrived on scene, they found Baffour performing CPR on the boy. During this time, a Denver police officer observed blood on the bed and vomit near the victim.

Firefighters later told police that the victim was in rigor mortis and had welts and bruises on his body, the documents said. The boy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A couple of hours later, Baffour was taken to police headquarters and questioned. However, a summary of what was said was redacted in the document.

The cause and manner of death will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office at a later time. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.