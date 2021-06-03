DIRECTV agrees to pay $1 million dollars to customers during Altitude blackout

DENVER — Adam and Katrina Martinez are two of more than 200,000 customers getting money back from DIRECTV.

The attorney general released the news on Thursday DIRECTV will be paying out more than $1 million in refunds to Coloradans overcharged during the beginning of the Altitude Sports blackout.

"I was angry, kind of bummed out," Adam Martinez said, referring to the early months of the channel blackout.

In September and October of 2019, while DIRECTV and Altitude Sports were going through contract negotiations, the channel was taken away. Sports fans were still paying for the Regional Sports Network package, which costs anywhere from $1.89 up to $8.49 per months, depending on your zip code.

"I need to get the quality that you’re paying for and we're not getting it from them," Katrina Martinez said.

Those who complained at the time received a credit on their bill. They will not be getting their $5 for the settlement. Attorney General Phil Weiser says some called, but many, like Adam Martinez, did not.

"I think I was more busy than anything, and I didn’t want to be on hold," Adam Martinez said.

A representative for DIRECTV says fans missed 11 Avalanche games and three Nuggets games in that two month span.

In regards to the settlement, DIRECTV said, "While we’ve reached a compromise in favor of our customers, we strongly disagree with the basis of the challenge."

Current costumers will be getting $5 towards an upcoming bill. Old customers can expect a check in the coming months.

It's not much, but it's something.

