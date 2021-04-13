Watch
Dick's Sporting Goods Park, home of Colorado Rapids, will open to almost 8,000 fans on April 24

Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 13, 2021
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Dick's Sporting Goods Park will welcome almost 8,000 fans back to Colorado Rapids games starting in late April.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced Tuesday morning that Dick’s Sporting Goods Park received approval from the Tri-County Health Department to hold games with up to 7,897 fans per match — about 44% of overall capacity — beginning with the club's home opener on April 24 against Austin FC.

KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke said they are excited to reopen the stadium as they prepare to kick off the 2021 season.

"This gradual reopening of our stadium is part of our on-going prioritization of the health and safety of our fans, staff, players and frontline workers and that will remain a key priority for us as an organization," Kroenke said.

The park is reopening under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state of Colorado, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Tri-County Health Department and Major League Soccer.

Colorado Rapids season ticket and partial plan members will get first access to tickets through a pre-sale beginning April 15. The general public will have access to any remaining tickets beginning on April 16. Fans can sign up for the single-game priority list to receive first access to any tickets available to the general public.

Other sports arenas have made similar announcements this year.

Coors Field announced in late February that it would welcome 12,500 fans for its Opening Day. Ball Arena said in mid-March that it would host up to 4,050 fans for its Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games starting in early April.

