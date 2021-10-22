DIA to open Pikes Peak lot ahead of another busy travel weekend

DENVER — The Pikes Peak shuttle lot will temporarily open once again this weekend as the Denver International Airport anticipates another busy weekend of travel.

The lot will open for passengers to park from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The airport is opening the lots because it anticipates the economy lots and garages may reach capacity, a concern for DIA on multiple occasions in recent weeks, including the weekend of Indigenous People’s Day and Columbus Day and just last week .

The airport recommends travelers head to the airport with extra time. Passengers should arrive inside the airport at least two hours before their boarding time and plan for an additional 45 minutes to get to the terminal if parking at the Pikes Peak lot. The shuttle times are taking longer due to an ongoing bus driver shortage .

Only credit cards and debit cards are accepted at the Pikes Peak lot, and it costs $8 a day to park. The lot is located at 75th Avenue and N. Elk Street.

Passengers in the economy lots should also expect longer waits for shuttles while the Pikes Peak lot is open.

The airport also anticipates all other parking facilities serving the airport will be at or near capacity and encourages passengers to seek other forms of transportation when possible, like the RTD A-Line or taking a rideshare.

DIA recommends passengers check the status of parking lots before heading to the airport.