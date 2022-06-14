DIA makes changes to security checkpoints

DENVER — Going through security might be a little easier the next time travelers head to Denver International Airport.

The South Security Checkpoint will add two TSA PreCheck lanes and the North Security Checkpoint will add three standard screening lanes beginning Wednesday at 4 a.m., airport officials announced Tuesday.

Back in November, ahead of the busy holiday travel season, DIA made changes in an effort to make security screening more efficient. Those changes included using the North Security Checkpoint primarily for PreCheck customers and the South Security Point primarily for standard screening.

In recent weeks, travelers have been reporting long lines snaking into baggage claim during busy travel times — particularly 5-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays — though many of the passengers later reported back to say it took less than 30 minutes to make it through security.

TSA has brought in additional staffing resources as peak, sustained summer travel has begun, Lorie Dankers with TSA previously confirmed.

Because the changes are only adding a limited number of lanes to the security checkpoints, airport officials still strongly recommend passengers use the checkpoints as outlined below:

North Security Checkpoint (Open 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.):



TSA PreCheck: This checkpoint is primarily for TSA PreCheck passengers

CLEAR Customers: A CLEAR lane is available on the east side of this checkpoint for travelers who are CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck

Premium/Premier Traveler Lane: This lane is available on the west side of this checkpoint

Standard Screening: There will be up to three standard screening lanes open

South Security Checkpoint (Open 24/7):



Standard Screening: This checkpoint is dedicated to standard screening travelers

TSA PreCheck: There will be up to two TSA PreCheck lanes open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. PreCheck passengers traveling after 8 p.m. will receive an expedited screening through the standard lanes at the this checkpoint.

CLEAR Customers: A CLEAR lane is available at this checkpoint for standard screening. CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck may use this lane, but are strongly encouraged to utilize the lane on the North Security Checkpoint for a more efficient experience

A-Bridge Security Checkpoint (Open from approximately 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.):



Standard Screening: This checkpoint is dedicated to standard screening travelers. TSA PreCheck is not available at this checkpoint.