DIA expects to see 2.7 million travelers between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3

DENVER — More than 2.7 million passengers are expected to travel through the Denver International Airport between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3, airport authorities announced Monday morning.

According to DIA's records, this is a 5% drop from the same period in 2019.

The airport said its busiest days for travel, which will likely see more than 200,000 total travelers each, are:



Thursday, Dec. 23

Monday, Dec. 27

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Those days will also see between 60,000 and 70,000 passengers moving through TSA checkpoints. These checkpoints are typically the busiest around 5-10 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. South Security is open 24 hours a day, North Security is open between 4 a.m.-9 p.m., and Bridge Security is open from approximately 4:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

If you're traveling this season, DIA recommends arriving at least two hours before boarding time.

Check FlyDenver.com for real-time parking information. The Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot will be open 24/7 through Jan. 6. The East Economy Lot and east and west valet are closed.

The airport also has a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for passengers and airport employees.

