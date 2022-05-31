Details surrounding Central Park shooting still unclear as neighbors left shocked

DENVER — Tire marks, bullet holes and crime scene tape are all that remain following a shooting investigation that rocked Denver's Central Park neighborhood over the weekend.

"We had no idea what was going on at the time," resident Elisabeth Gordon said Monday.

It all began in the parking lot of the Central Park Rec Center where Denver police say shortly before 4 p.m., a teenage girl was involved in an altercation. Denver7 spotted more than a dozen evidence markers.

It's from there, neighbors say, the girl drove off in a silver car as another car followed her. The cars were later spotted near East 25th Avenue and Xenia Street, where homeowners recall hearing gunshots.

One of the bullets entered Gordon's home.

KMGH

"Myself and my brother and our friend were sitting on the couch just watching a movie, and we heard what sounded like two gunshots or fireworks, potentially," she said.

They ended up discovering a bullet lodged in the door frame, which detectives weren't able to remove.

"We were freaked," Gordon said. "I was especially freaked because I spent, like, six hours on the porch the day before, so I was, like, just happy to be inside, I guess."

Neighbors say the violence came to an end near Akron Street and 26th Avenue, where the teen girl crashed her car and was spotted running across the field in search of help. A photo shared with Denver7 shows the car's back window was blown out.

Denver7

Police say they found the girl near East 25th Drive and North Yosemite Street. She was injured but is expected to survive. It was unclear if she was injured from a gunshot wound.

Gordon says what happened Sunday is rare for the neighborhood.

"We always felt safe enough taking bike rides on our own," she said. "I guess that's maybe changing now."

Police said Sunday they did not have any suspect information and that officers were working all leads.

There's some chatter on social media about a foot chase and possible carjacking, but police were not able to confirm any of that on Monday.