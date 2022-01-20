Despite small accumulations, Friday's snowstorm will keep roads slick around Front Range, mountains

A storm will roll across Colorado starting Thursday evening in the northern mountains, with light snowfall reaching the Denver metro area on Friday afternoon.

Snow will develop across the northern mountains on Thursday after sunset, though accumulation overnight will stay small — just an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. On Friday morning, the cold front will have reached the plains, keeping temperatures in the mid 30s, according to the NWS.

By Friday afternoon, the snow will shift from the north farther south, which means evening commutes may be slick in both the high country and around the Front Range.

The Front Range mountains and foothills, especially areas west, southwest and south of Denver will see a few inches of snow by the late afternoon and early evening.

The areas that will see the most snow with this storm are south of Interstate 70. Fairplay and Buena Vista are expected to get 2-3 inches, with 2-4 in Evergreen and 1-2 in Vail. Mountains southwest of Buena Vista and south of Salida will see about 6 inches, though the two cities will see about half of that locally.

The Wet Mountains — just east of the Sangre de Cristos — as well as the south Sangre de Cristos and Spanish Peaks will see the most accumulation in the state, with up to a foot on their high peaks, according to the NWS.

This storm is a quick one statewide though, and both Saturday and Sunday will stay dry and sunny.

The next shot of snow is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.