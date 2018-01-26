Deputy shooting suspect in court and more: 5 Things to Know for Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

DENVER – Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

1. Deputy shooting suspect appears in court

The man taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of an Adams County deputy in Thornton will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Two other suspects remain on the loose.

2. 'That money is not going to them’

Trump barrels into the global summit in the Swiss Alps threatening to halt U.S. aid to the Palestinians if they don't engage in peace talks with Israel.

3. What’s causing researches to rethink human history

A fossil found in Israel indicates modern humans left Africa as much as 100,000 years earlier than previously thought.

4. XFL no longer ex-football league

The sexed-up, second-rate football league formed as the early 2000s brainchild of WWE ringleader Vince McMahon is set for a surprising second life in 2020.

5. Expect cool, windy weather in Denver

After mild temperatures for Denver and the Front Range on Thursday, we will have a quick moving cold front that will usher in cooler air and breezy conditions for Friday.