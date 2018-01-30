Deputy Gumm's shooting marks 11th Colorado officer killed by gunfire in past decade

DENVER — When Adams County sheriff’s deputy Heath Gumm is laid to rest Friday, it will mark the 11th funeral for a Colorado officer shot and killed in the line of duty since 2008.

Gumm, 31, was shot and killed after responding to an assault call in Thornton on the night of Jan. 24. His death comes not even a month after Douglas County deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, was killed in a New Year’s Eve shootout.

The back-to-back officer shootings have rocked law enforcement agencies across Colorado, which has seen 11 officers fall by gunfire since 2008.

According to The Officer Down Memorial Page, nearly one Colorado officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty each year in the past 10 years, the years 2011 and 2016 being the deadliest.

Overall, the data shows 189 Colorado officers have been gunned down in the line of duty, the first being Black Hawk City Marshal Robert A. Clark in 1869.

Here are the 11 Colorado officers who lost their lives by gunfire in the line of duty over the past 10 years, according to The Officer Down Memorial Page:

2009

Sergeant David Kinterknecht

He was as shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence call on July 25, 2009.

Agency: Montrose Police Department

2010

Deputy Samuel Brownlee

He was shot and killed while attempting to capture a suspect following a high-speed chase November 23, 2010.

Agency: Weld County Sherriff’s Office

2011

Officer Jay Sheridan

He was shot and killed as he and other officers served a fugitive arrest warrant on March 9, 2011.

Agency: Limon Police Department

Patrolman David Roberts

He succumbed to injuries associated with a gunshot wound sustained on March 29, 1985.

Agency: Denver Police Department

2012

Police Officer Celena Hollis

She was shot and killed while attempting to break up a fight at a jazz festival in Denver's City Park on June 24, 2012.

Agency: Denver Police Department

2013

Executive Director Tom Clements

He was assassinated at his home by a former inmate on March 19, 2013.

Agency: Colorado Department of Corrections

2015

Police Officer Garrett Swasey

He was shot and killed while responding to an active shooter at a medical facility on November 27, 2015.

Agency: University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Police Department

2016

Deputy Sheriff Derek Geer

He succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained the previous day while attempting to question a juvenile on February 8, 2016

Agency: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

Corporal Nate Carrigan

He was shot and killed as he and seven other deputies served a high-risk eviction order at a home on Iris Drive in Bailey on February 24, 2016.

Agency: Park County Sheriff’s Office

2017

Deputy Sheriff Zackari Parrish

He was shot and killed after responding to a disturbance call involving an emotionally disturbed man on December 31, 2017.

Agency: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

2018

Deputy Sheriff Heath Gumm

He was shot and killed during a foot pursuit near 88th Avenue and Dawson Street, in Thornton January 24, 2018.

Agency: Adams County Sheriff’s Office