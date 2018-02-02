Deputy Gumm funeral and more: 5 Things to Know for Friday, Feb. 2, 2018

DENVER – Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

1. Funeral, procession for Deputy Heath Gumm

Thousands are expected to attend a procession and funeral services Friday for Adams County sheriff’s deputy Heath Gumm, who was shot and killed while on duty last week. Denver7 will stream both events live beginning around 8:15 a.m.

2. Trump set to clear release of classified memo

White House officials say the move will come despite the strong objections of Trump's own Justice Department to the release of classified material on the Russia investigation.

3. Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow

It's Groundhog Day and that can only mean one thing: That weird weather-predicting tradition involving famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil. The animal saw his shadow this morning, which means we're supposed to be in for six more weeks of winter.

4. Super Bowl is this weekend

In case you're not a sports fan and haven't been paying attention, the biggest game of the year is this Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots and Justin Timberlake will perform the halftime show.

5. Milder Friday

Friday will be milder, with highs in the 40s for areas that still have snow, to the mid-50s in places with bare ground. Scattered snow-showers will continue for the northern and central mountains, with a couple inches of new snow possible.