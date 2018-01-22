Deputies searching for missing 83-year-old Larimer County man

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

John A. Spracklling, 83, was last seen at his home in the 2000 block of Sherell Drive in unincorporated Larimer County at about noon on Jan. 20, deputies said.

Sprackling's family said it is unusual for him to leave home for more than a few hours without telling his family and he doesn't suffer from any medical conditions that might explain his absence. He left his cell phone at home, deputies said.

Sprackling has a cabin in Red Feather Lakes as well as property in Wisconsin. Deputies have searched his cabin and also notified local law enforcement in Wisconsin of Sprackling's disappearance.

Sprackling is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. It's unclear what clothing he was wearing when he went missing but he was recently seen wearing blue sweatpants and slip-on shoes, deputies said.

Sprackling was seen driving away from home in a red or maroon 1998 Mercury Mountaineer with Colorado license plates 165 LOS. The SUV has a white "Longs Pond Association" sticker and possibly a "Crystal Lake" sticker in the back window. The car also has a small dent on the driver's side of the back bumper.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985.